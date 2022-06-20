When are the rail strikes? Dates and lines affected in Shropshire

Many railway lines will see fewer trains, if any at all, next week

More than 40,000 staff will be walking out on three separate occasions this week, crippling Britain's rail network.

It means there will be very few trains running in the West Midlands this week, with a regular full day's service not expected to resume until Monday, June 27.

Here's what you need to know about this week's strikes.

When are the rail strikes?

The walkouts are happening on three separate days: Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25.

Who is going on strike?

Staff from 13 train operators and Network Rail will be taking part in the industrial action.

Staff at West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast, which both serve the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire, are among those taking part.

The full list of train operators with staff going on strike is:

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

LNER

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Will trains be running?

On some routes.

Transport for Wales - which covers the whole of Shropshire and runs trains through Wolverhampton and down to Birmingham International - has also said it will not be running any services on the days staff walk out despite none of its workers taking part.

The operator has said this is because Network Rail employees are taking industrial action, and this significantly reduces the number of trains it can run.

West Midlands Railway has said it will be running an hourly service between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street, and between Birmingham New Street and Crewe via Wolverhampton and Stafford. There will also be a half-hourly service on the Cross City Lines, linking Lichfield and Sutton Coldfield with central Birmingham.

Avanti West Coast will be running two trains each way from Wolverhampton to London, and these will make up two of the eight linking Birmingham and the capital city on the days staff walk out. It means the daily service from Shrewsbury to London Euston will not be running, and there will also be no trains running along the North Wales coast.

However a number of other routes will be without any service.

West Midlands Railway has said it will not be operating any service between Birmingham New Street and Walsall/Rugeley, Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury or between Birmingham Snow Hill and Kidderminster/Redditch.

What about the days in between?

There will be more services running on those days, however it will be far cry from the full weekday service passengers are used to.

West Midlands Railway has said trains between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury, and from Birmingham Snow Hill to Kidderminster and Redditch, will not run on Wednesday or Friday. Meanwhile trains will also not run from Walsall to Rugeley on these days, but will run from Birmingham to Walsall via Wolverhampton.

Those services will double the frequency of trains linking Wolverhampton and Birmingham, with the hourly service starting from and terminating at the Black Country city remaining on Wednesday and Friday. The Cross City Lines trains will also remain at two an hour on Wednesday and Friday.