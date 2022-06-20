Train travellers at Telford Central station await rail strike 'pandemonium'

Arsalan Qureshi at Telford Central Station

Passengers had different opinions on whether the three days of industrial action should be going ahead.

Some were having to travel a day early to ensure they avoided the train cancellations, others feared they would not be able to travel at all.

Arriving at the station to try to find out more about the timetable over the coming days was Mrs Elizabeth Ferry, who is hoping to travel from Telford to Northern Ireland this week for a family weekend.

"It will be the first time we have seen our family there for two and a half years," she said.

"We have been planning to go over on Saturday but the flight from Manchester was cancelled. We were able to re-book for a flight on Sunday but now we have the worry about the trains.

"I am only one of lots and lot of people that are affected in one way or another. The anxiety about whether we will get there is dreadful."

"Why can't they just get around the table and talk?" Arsalan Qureshi from Telford said.

Arsalan was travelling for work and hoping that his schedule would mean that he would miss the travel chaos.

"From what I can see it is all about egos at the money.

"Both sides are going to have to talk at some time to sort this out so why not do it sooner rather than later?"

Ethan Sumner and Beth Thompson on the platform

Ethan Sumner, 18, was in no doubt that it was the politicians that are to blame for the strike.

He was travelling home to Hertfordshire with his partner Beth Thompson, 18, who lives in Donnington. The couple are hoping to visit London later in the week, depending on the travel situation.

"People like Grant Shapps have absolutely no idea what if feels like to struggle with finances or worry about rising food and fuel costs," he said.

"The rail workers feel they have no option but to strike."

Because of the problems Beth said she was having to organise a lift home at the end of her break as there would be no trains.

Artist Adam Nathaniel Furman was in Telford with London students on an educational visit to the Craven Dunnill tile company in Bridgnorth.

"We are just hoping that there will be no early problems on the eve of the strike and that we can get back with no problems."

Preea Hayer

Making her journey back to the capital a day early was Preea Hayer who has been staying with relatives in Telford while convalescing.

She lives and works in London and is dreading having to get around the capital while the strikes are on.

"Whatever trains or tube trains are running will be absolutely jammed," she said.

"It will be pandemonium on the buses too, it really will be easier to walk."

Raj Chatha outside the station

Her cousin, Raj Chatha, now runs the Telford-based Kitchen and Bathroom Services company, having worked in London for 20 years.

"When there have been tube strikes in the past the best way to get around London has been on your own bike. All the 'Boris Bikes' will be snapped up.

"It is really difficult for those working in the capital. If they drive in they face congestion charging and trying to find somewhere to park.