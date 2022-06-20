Transport for Wales services won't be running on the days of strike action

Passengers are asked to prepare for a 'considerable impact' on their journey, and have been urged to only travel if essential in the West Midlands.

Railways across the UK will be down tens of thousands of staff over pay disputes and job security - with unions warning of further disruption in the lead up to the Commonwealth games.

RMT, the National Union for Rail, Maritime and Transport balloted around 40,000 staff across Network Rail and 15 train companies for industrial action. They claimed that up to 2,500 jobs are at risk as part of a £2bn reduction in spending.

Staff at Network Rail and 13 operators, including Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway (WMR), will be among those walking out on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25. Transport for Wales staff are not among those striking, but are affected by Network Rail staff walking out.

Limited services will run on each day, while there will also be a reduced service in operation on Wednesday June 22 and Friday June 24, although TfW has said it will not be running services on the days of strike action.

Customers have been told they can apply for refunds from the operators affected.

Here is what the operators have said about refunds:

Transport for Wales refunds

Passengers who have non-season tickets valid between Tuesday June 21 and Saturday June 25 can use them anytime between Monday June 20 and Monday June 27, or claim a refund with no admin fee charged.

Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.

TfW's Delay Repay scheme states: "If one of our trains runs late or is cancelled for any reason, and because of that you get to your destination station 15 minutes or more later than scheduled, ‘Delay Repay’ applies."

TfW has also suspended sales of Advance tickets for the three strike dates in order to minimise the number of people disrupted.

West Midlands Railway refunds

WMR has told passengers that those who have purchased a ticket for a train that is cancelled or delayed, or if they choose not to travel, they can return the unused ticket to the point of purchase and claim a full refund.

"Alternatively, if you have booked an Advance ticket to travel on our services, you will be able to use your ticket the day before or after at no additional cost," the company has told passengers.

"If you hold a season ticket, you will be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if you travel on an affected date."

The operator has also said customers can claim Delay Repay if their journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more against the revised timetable in operation on a strike day.

Passengers must keep hold of their tickets and submit a claim within 28 days of travel.

Avanti West Coast refunds

Avanti West Coast customers with existing tickets for travel from Tuesday to Sunday can claim a full refund with no admin fees.

Those who bought tickets through the operator's website or app can fill out a form on Avanti's website within 28 days of the scheduled journey date, while those who purchased from another retailer’s app or website, such as Trainline, should visit that website to request the refund.

Anyone who bought a ticket from a station should return with the ticket for a full refund.

If you bought your ticket from the Avanti West Coast website or app, simply fill in this form within 28 days of your scheduled journey date, being sure to include your booking reference and/or a copy of your ticket. You will get a full refund with no admin fee.

The company also says customers with existing tickets for travel between June 21 and June 26 can use them anytime between now and Monday June 27.

"You don’t need to make any changes to your ticket in order to travel early – our onboard and station teams will be ready to accept your ticket dated 21 to 26 June," Avanti says on its website, while passengers are to change their ticket to travel on a date after June 27.

Passengers with Advance tickets can also exchange them for a voucher valid for 12 months up until 30 September 2022.