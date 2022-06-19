Notification Settings

M6 delays warning as carriageway to close for nine nights for repairs

Published:

A section of the M6 is set to be closed for nine nights to allow for repair work to be completed.

The M6 Southbound carriageway between Junctions 10 and 9 will be closed for nine nights. Photo: Google.
The M6 southbound carriageway between Junction 10 at Walsall and Junction 9 at Wednesbury will be closed each night between Monday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 29, from 9pm-6am.

It will allow work to be done to repair the deteriorating carriageway, renew the road markings and replace the road studs along the section of motorway.

West Midlands Roads says there will be delays to travel times and has encouraged motorists to plan ahead.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "The M6 between J10 and J9 southbound will be closed overnight for Highways West Midlands work.

"Work includes repairing deteriorating carriageway, renewing road markings and replacing road studs.

"The work will take place between June 20 and June 29 between 9pm and 6am.

"There may be delays to travel time, so plan ahead."

Transport
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

