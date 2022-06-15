Warnings of 60-minute delays and cancellations after broken down train causes chaos

The train broke down in the Birmingham New Street area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, blocking some lines into the station.
Despite reports that it had been cleared by around 6.30am, National Rail Enquiries was reporting that services into the city could be cancelled, revised, or delayed by up to an hour, and that disruption could continue until 10.30am.
Services hit by disruption included:
Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Blackpool North / Crewe / Birmingham New Street and London Euston
CrossCountry between Birmingham New Street and Leicester / Cambridge / Stansted Airport / Nottingham also between Bournemouth and Manchester Piccadilly also between Cardiff Central and Nottingham also between Plymouth / Bristol Temple Meads and Manchester Piccadilly / Leeds / Edinburgh also between Reading and Manchester Piccadilly
London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham New Street and Northampton / Wolverhampton / London Euston /Liverpool Lime Street
Transport for Wales between Birmingham International and Chester / Holyhead / Llandudno / Aberystwyth
West Midlands Railway between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International / Rugeley Trent Valley / Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton / Worcester Shrub Hill / Hereford / Walsall also between Bromsgrove and Lichfield City also between Redditch and Four Oaks
London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway passengers were told they could use their tickets on National Express West Midlands bus routes and West Midlands Metro at no extra cost.