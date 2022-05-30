Refuelling an average car now costs £100

Prices at the pumps

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of the fuel at forecourts in the West Midlands was a record 182.7p on Saturday and 182.6p on Sunday.

That brought the cost of a full tank for a 55-litre diesel car to nearly £100.50.

Soaring fuel prices are a blow to families embarking on half-term getaways and people planning leisure trips over the four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday period, which begins on Thursday.

Petrol prices are also at record levels.

The average price in our region was 172.1p per litre on Saturday, rising to a new high of 172.7p on Sunday.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “With crude oil prices consistently above 115 US dollars a barrel last week, worse is sadly yet to come just in time for the Jubilee bank holiday, particularly as petrol is now more expensive than diesel on the wholesale market.

"Due to the rapid rise in the cost of wholesale unleaded, retailers are now taking smaller margins on petrol but larger ones on diesel.

"If the wholesale price of petrol stays above diesel, we ought to see the current 10p-a-litre gap in average petrol and diesel forecourt prices narrow.If this doesn’t happen diesel drivers will be getting a raw deal, and with prices at these historic highs, every penny matters to drivers.”

The AA’s Luke Bosdet said: “Diesel’s new record price is the latest nail in the coffin of the diesel car, after it had been demonised for its emissions in an urban environment.