National Highways has released data showing a large amount of road closures taking place this week, with drivers advised to avoid those routes whilst the works are under way.
The planned road closures from across the county are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes', and 'between 10 and 30 minutes.'
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:
A5, from 9pm Monday, April 25 to 6am Thursday, May 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Eastbound and Westbound, Preston island to the M54, Junction 7, carriageway closure for re-surfacing of laybys and road marking renewal.
A49, from 8pm Tuesday, April 19 to 6am Wednesday, June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 Northbound and Southbound, A4113/A49, Junction Bromfield to Gates Lane Junction, carriageway closure carriageway repairs.
A458, from 9pm Friday, May 20 to 6am Saturday, May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Eastbound and Westbound, Mile End to Weirbrook, carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing.
Meanwhile the works expected to cause shorter delays are:
A49, from midday, Monday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm Tuesday, June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location
A458, from 8pm Monday, July 5 2021 to 6am Saturday, June 18 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Churncote roundabout to Wolfshead roundabout Northbound and Southbound, carriageway, Lane and traffic signal closures for signage upgrades.
A5, from 8pm Monday, May 16 to 6am Saturday, June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Northbound and Southbound, mile end, Junction to queens head Junction, Lane closures under temporary traffic signals for filtering of drainage.
A49, from 9am Monday, May 23 to 6pm Tuesday, May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Southbound, Leebowood to B5477, lane closure with 2way traffic signals in place for sign replacement works.
A483, from 9pm Monday, May 23 to 6am Tuesday, May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 North Bound and South Bound Morda to Llynclys, two-Way signals for drainage.
A49, from 9pm Tuesday, May 24 to 6am Thursday, May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Bayston hill island, (Dobbie island), Lane closure on island and lane closures on all approaches for electrical signage repairs.
M54, from 10pm Tuesday, May 24 to 6am Wednesday, May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 Eastbound and Westbound, Junction 5 to Junction 6, Lane closures for technology repairs.