Trains between Shropshire and Birmingham delayed due to broken rail

By David Stubbings

Trains running between Shropshire and Birmingham were being delayed on Friday morning due to a broken rail.

Trains at Wolverhampton were cancelled or delayed on Friday morning

Commuters faced the prospect of being held up after a broken rail in the Wolverhampton area blocked the line towards Birmingham New Street.

Train operators, including West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway, warned that trains running between the two cities may be cancelled or diverted via Bescot Stadium.

West Midlands Railway initially warned passengers that disruption would continue until 9am, but this was later extended until midday.

Services affected include:

  • Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Blackpool North / and Birmingham New Street, and between Edinburgh / Lancaster / Blackpool North / Manchester Piccadilly / Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and London Euston

  • CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street / Reading / Southampton Central / Bournemouth

  • London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Crewe and Birmingham New Street, and between Crewe and Walsall, and between Wolverhampton and London Euston

  • Transport for Wales between Aberystwyth / Chester and Birmingham New Street, and between Holyhead / Aberystwyth / Chester / Crewe and Birmingham International

  • West Midlands Railway between Walsall and Wolverhampton, and between Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street

Passengers were also being advised to check before travelling, and to keep their tickets for any compensation claims.

