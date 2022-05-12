Notification Settings

M6 Junction 10: Second motorway bridge to be demolished next week

By James VukmirovicPublished:

The demolition of the old north bridge spanning the M6 at junction 10 will take place next week.

Demolition of the old south bridge
Demolition of the old south bridge

National Highways say the motorway will be closed at junction 10 from 8pm on Friday, May 20 until 6am on Monday, May 23,when the second of the two 50-year-old bridges will be removed to be replaced by newer and wider structures which will double the number of lanes around the bottleneck junction from two to four.

To ensure the safety of both workers and road users while the demolition takes place, there will be an ‘up and over’ diversion for traffic which will leave the motorway at junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side.

The junction 9 northbound entry slip road will also be shut to reduce congestion on the approach to the junction 10 closure.

It follows a similar operation last weekend when the old south bridge was removed.

The two new bridges were constructed next to the existing ones to minimise the impact of the work on road users and local communities.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

