Birmingham Airport: Staff praised as passengers move along 'steadily' after queue chaos

Birmingham Airport

A total of 13,000 customers had been expected to fly from Birmingham Airport on Wednesday. It comes after the airport management was criticised on social media for delays earlier this week, with large queues being reported at airports across the UK in recent weeks.

But the airport has managed to help more than 14,000 people fly out on Tuesday after 15,000 people flew on Monday, chiefs confirmed.

A spokesman for the airport said: "Queues were managed and moving steadily this morning as we helped many of the 13,000 customers booked to fly out of BHX (on Wednesday).

"As always, we ask customers to arrive at the airport at the time your airline advises – and to help us help you keep queues moving by removing any liquids, gels, pastes and electrical items from your bags before our security x-ray scanners."

One person said on social media: "One hour after arriving at 6.04am, I'm eating breakfast – extremely well organised here at the airport. Massive thanks to all the staff here doing an excellent job."