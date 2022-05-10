Shropshire roadworks: Major repair works taking place across the county this week

Planned roadworks

National Highways has released data showing a large amount of road closures taking place this week, with drivers advised to avoid those routes whilst the works are under way.

The planned road closures from across the county are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes', and 'between 10 and 30 minutes.'

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:

A5, from 9pm Monday, April 25 to 6am Thursday, May 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, Preston island to the M54, Junction 7, carriageway closure for re surfacing of laybys and road marking renewal.

A49, from 8pm Tuesday, April 19 to 6am Friday, June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 northbound and southbound, A4113/A49, Junction Bromfield to Gates Lane Junction, carriageway closure carriageway repairs.

A458, from 9pm Friday, May 20 to 6am Saturday, May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, Mile End to Weirbrook, carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing.

Meanwhile the works expected to cause shorter delays are:

A483, from 7pm Monday, May 9 to 11pm Wednesday, May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 between Llynclys to Morda Junction, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Airband.

A5, from 9pm Monday, May 9 to 6am Wednesday, May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, A5009 to Five Crosses Island, temporary traffic signals for electrical signage repairs.

A49, from 9pm Tuesday, May 10 to 6am Wednesday, May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound and southbound, Little Stretton to Church Stretton -, two-way temporary traffic signals for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

A49, from 9pm Wednesday, May 11 to 6am Thursday, May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, Walkmills to Longnor -, two-way temporary traffic signals for carriageway repairs.

A49, from 9.30am to 3pm on Thursday, May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 End of dualling, Junction A5477 north of all Stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

A5, from 8pm Monday, May 16 to 6am Saturday, June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Mile End Junction to Queens Head Junction, Lane closures under temporary traffic signals for filtering of drainage.