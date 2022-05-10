Birmingham Airport queues 'chaos' again as long queues continue

Birmingham Airport

One person said the queues were "ridiculous" and suggested anyone using the airport should turn up "at least four hours" before their flight departs.

It comes after thousands of passengers flying from the airport on Monday were faced to wait in long queues outside for several hours amid staff shortages.

The situation on Monday was described as "absolute chaos" and "manic" by people on Twitter, with others branding it a "lack of management".

And the delays have continued into Tuesday with one person saying: "Queues for security are ridiculous!!! Anyone flying from here at the moment I'd suggest turning up at least four hours before your flight is due to depart."

@bhx_official OMG Ques for security are ridiculous!!! Anyone flying from here at the moment I'd suggest turning up at least 4hrs before your flight is due to depart — Jamie SWFC Bradshaw (@Jamieb83SWFC) May 10, 2022

Another added: "Yet another ridiculously poor experience at BHX this AM. Security queue both upstairs and downstairs. Time for the management team to resign."

Long queues have been reported at airports across the UK in recent weeks, including at Heathrow, Manchester and Stansted.

This has been blamed on a number of factors, including the time it takes for new ground staff to pass security clearance, staff sickness, a lack of Border Force officials and the spike in demand for travel following the end of the UK's coronavirus restrictions.