Birmingham Airport queues 'chaos' again as long queues continue

By Thomas ParkesTransportPublished: Comments

Passengers flying from Birmingham Airport have again described "chaos" today, with long queues forming inside the airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Birmingham Airport
One person said the queues were "ridiculous" and suggested anyone using the airport should turn up "at least four hours" before their flight departs.

It comes after thousands of passengers flying from the airport on Monday were faced to wait in long queues outside for several hours amid staff shortages.

The situation on Monday was described as "absolute chaos" and "manic" by people on Twitter, with others branding it a "lack of management".

And the delays have continued into Tuesday with one person saying: "Queues for security are ridiculous!!! Anyone flying from here at the moment I'd suggest turning up at least four hours before your flight is due to depart."

Another added: "Yet another ridiculously poor experience at BHX this AM. Security queue both upstairs and downstairs. Time for the management team to resign."

Long queues have been reported at airports across the UK in recent weeks, including at Heathrow, Manchester and Stansted.

This has been blamed on a number of factors, including the time it takes for new ground staff to pass security clearance, staff sickness, a lack of Border Force officials and the spike in demand for travel following the end of the UK's coronavirus restrictions.

Birmingham Airport has been contacted for comment.

Transport
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

