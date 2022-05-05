Notification Settings

Where to find cheapest fuel in Shropshire - with a best price of 157.9p

By Lauren HillTransportPublished:

Fuel prices remain high across the UK a month after the Chancellor announced a cut in VAT in a bid to help people deal with the cost of living crisis.

However, three months of new records and rocketing fuel prices has come to a halt. Petrol is now 4.5p per litre lower than the record-high of 167.3p on March 22, while diesel is 2.5p below 179.9p recorded on March 23.

But the 5p-per-litre cut announced by Rishi Sunak in April has not transferred into similar savings for motorists at the pumps.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Although the price of oil has cooled considerably, there’s still plenty of uncertainty in the market which is leading to prices jumping around a lot. This coupled with the exchange rate worsening isn’t good for drivers and news that the EU is planning to phase out Russian oil is likely to cause the barrel price to rise.

“However, retailers really should have passed on the savings they were benefitting from when wholesale prices were lower earlier in April; sadly for drivers this didn’t happen. Instead, the biggest retailers, which buy most frequently held out, protecting themselves from future rises."

Below are the cheapest places to fill up in the county according to petrolprices.com on Thursday afternoon:

  • Essar Nesscliffe, Hollyhead Road, Shrewsbury - unleaded: 157.9p, diesel: 176.9p

  • Morrisons, Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury - unleaded: 158.7p, diesel: 172.7p

  • Asda, Southwater Way, Telford - unleaded:158.7p, diesel: 173.7p

  • Sainsbury's, Colliers Way, Telford - unleaded:158.9p, diesel: 174.9p

  • Asda, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury - unleaded: 159.7p, diesel: 172.7p

  • Asda, St George's Road, Telford - unleaded: 159.7p, diesel: 173.7p

  • Sainsbury's, Hereford Road, Shrewsbury - unleaded: 159.9p, diesel: 172.9p

  • Texaco, Swan Garage, Tenbury Wells - unleaded: 159.9p, diesel: 174.9p

  • Tesco Extra, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury - unleaded: 160.9p, diesel: 174.9p

  • Morrisons, Bridge Road, Wellington - unleaded: 161.9p, diesel: 174.9p

