National Highways have released data showing a large amount of road closures taking place this week, with drivers advised to avoid those routes whilst the works go ahead.
Closures are taking place across the county.
The planned road closures are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes', and 'between 10 and 30 minutes.'
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:
A5, from 9pm April 25 to 6am May 19, moderate delays: A5 eastbound and westbound, Preston Island to the M54, Junction 7, carriageway closure for resurfacing of laybys and road marking renewal.
M54, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 30, moderate delays: M54 westbound, Junction 2 to Junction 3, Lane closures with closure of exit slip road for white lining works.
A49, from 8pm April 19 to 6am June 24, moderate delays: A49 northbound and southbound, A4113/A49, junction Bromfield to Gates Lane junction, carriageway closure carriageway repairs.
Below are the road closures 'expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes', as released by National Highways for the coming week:
A5, from 9pm April 26 to 6am April 30, slight delays: A5 eastbound and westbound, Preston Island to M54, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
A49, from 7am August 4 2021 to 5pm April 29 2022, slight delays: A49 Sheet Road Ludlow, northbound and southbound, lane closures and temporary traffic signals for carriageway improvement works.
A483, from 9.30am January 18 2021 to 6am April 30 2022, slight delays: A5 North of Mile End roundabout, narrow lanes and traffic signals for carriageway works.
A458, from 8.30am March 29 to 5pm May 13, slight delays: A458 eastbound and westbound, Wollaston, junction to welsh border , lane closure with temporary traffic signals for drainage works.
A458, from 8pm April 18 to 6am May 17, slight delays: A458 eastbound and westbound, Churncote roundabout to Yockleton Road, lane closures with temporary traffic signals drainage investigation surveys.
A458, from 8pm July 5 2021 to 6am May 28 2022, slight delays: A5 Churncote roundabout to Wolfshead roundabout northbound and southbound, carriageway, lane and traffic signal closures for signage upgrades.
A458, from 9am April 25 to 6pm April 28, slight delays: A458 westbound, Middletown, traffic signals for carriageway works.
A49, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm April 27, slight delays: A49 from end of dualling to junction B5477, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of STW.
A5, from 9pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays: A5 westbound, Wolfshead Island, lane closure on island with approaches for electrical signage repairs.
A49, from 9am to 4pm on April 27, slight delays: A49 From, junction B4361 south of Ludlow, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Western Power.
A49, from 9.30am to 3pm on April 27, slight delays: A49 End of dualling, junction A5477 North of All Stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.
A5, from 9pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays: A5 Montford Bridge to Shrawadine westbound, temporary traffic signals for carriageway repairs.
A458, from 9pm May 5 to 6am May 6, slight delays: A458 eastbound, Rowton to Ford, two-way temporary traffic signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
A5, from 9pm May 6 to 6am May 7, slight delays: A5 eastbound and westbound, Gledrid to Gobowen, two-way signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.