Planned roadworks

National Highways have released data showing a large amount of road closures taking place this week, with drivers advised to avoid those routes whilst the works go ahead.

Closures are taking place across the county.

The planned road closures are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes', and 'between 10 and 30 minutes.'

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:

A5, from 9pm April 25 to 6am May 19, moderate delays: A5 eastbound and westbound, Preston Island to the M54, Junction 7, carriageway closure for resurfacing of laybys and road marking renewal.

M54, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 30, moderate delays: M54 westbound, Junction 2 to Junction 3, Lane closures with closure of exit slip road for white lining works.

A49, from 8pm April 19 to 6am June 24, moderate delays: A49 northbound and southbound, A4113/A49, junction Bromfield to Gates Lane junction, carriageway closure carriageway repairs.

Roadworks schemes going ahead across Shropshire

Below are the road closures 'expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes', as released by National Highways for the coming week: