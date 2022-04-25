Much Wenlock car park charges updated after mistake

The council says that its consultation on changes to the charges for Falcons Court Car Park placed it in the wrong band – Band Six instead of Band Five.

It means that the cost for parking will be cheaper than originally set out, with a charge going up from 30p to 40p an hour, instead of 50p to 60p as listed in the online consultation.

The consultation is looking at pricing for car parks across the county, and people have until May 20 to respond.

Meanwhile the council’s planning department will be asked to consider two planning applications for a popular Shropshire hotel.

The application for the Mytton & Mermaid in Atcham requests permission for internal and external alterations to the family-run coaching inn. The plans include a new walled garden area, three electric car charging stations, a re-designed car parking area, as well as changes inside the property.

Meanwhile a former printing works could become a site for housing if permission is granted.

An application, to be considered by the council, requests approval to demolish buildings at the former printing works on Newtown Road in Whitchurch.

The plans would see six homes and 15 apartments built on the site, if they are approved.

The council has also been asked to approve replacements signs for NatWest in Market Drayton, at 42 Cheshire Street.

An application from the banking firm asks for permission to put in a fresh surround for the cash machine, as well as a 43-inch digital screen facing out of the window.

A notice has also been published outlining plans to convert a hotel into apartments.