People urged to be aware of cats on Shropshire's canal network

The group Cats Matter launched in 2017 after group member Tiya Ivy lost her cat Henry when he was struck by a vehicle and left to die alone in the night.

Since then the group has been trying to raise awareness among all drivers on the roads, with the goal of saving more cats' lives.

Now the group has turned its attention to the canal network, after hearing increasing reports that cats living on narrow boats have been falling victim to speeding bikers and dogs.

The Canal and River Trust, which has its headquarters in Ellesmere Port, holds the guardianship of 2,000 miles of canals and rivers including Shropshire Union Canal and Shrewsbury and Newport Canal.

With 6.5 million pedestrians and 1.7 million cyclists visiting the waterways in a typical two-week period, Cats Matter wants to raise awareness of furry companions living on the canal.

A spokesperson for the group said: "We wanted to raise awareness of the cats and other animals who call our canal network home.

"By law, people should not be racing on bikes down a towpath, or allow their dog to be out of control in public spaces anyway.

"But we would like to urge extra caution on the approach to busy areas, and areas where houses are adjacent to the footpath, or where there are moored boats.

"Apart from wildlife that may be on or near the towpath, people are not usually thinking there might be a cat roaming about on the canal also.

"So we just want to remind people to remember there is a high possibility, especially near moored boats, and enjoy the summer weather on canals in a responsible way.

"If someone does accidentally hit a cat on a canal, even if the cat appears to be okay, we would urge they please try to locate an owner if there are nearby boats or houses where the cat could live."

In the event that an animal is found injured or in distress contact the RSPCA 24-hour emergency injured animal line on 0300 1234 999.