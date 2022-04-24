The ride out follows a 23-mile route via the A5, M54 and A41 to RAF Cosford

Motorists were advised to allow extra time for journeys when the convoy of around 4,000 riders takes to the road this morning.

The 10th anniversary annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival has returned after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

Starting from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury at 11am, the ride out follows a 23-mile route via the A5, M54 and A41 to RAF Cosford, home to the Bike4Life Festival, arriving around 11.45am.

There will be some traffic restrictions, starting shortly before 11am and for up to two hours, while the huge convoy passes through.

Drivers may be affected if using Meole Brace, A5 Dobbies, A5 Emstrey and A5 Preston Boats roundabouts.

Also there will be slip road closures on the M54 at junctions 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3 and traffic restrictions on the A41 junction until the ride out clears.

Traffic Officer team working to keep you safe for @Bike4LifeFest. Expect delays #A5 & #M54 eastbound later this morning. Allow extra time for travel. #Bike4life pic.twitter.com/WiHaS2RwaB — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 24, 2022

National Highways Senior Network Planner, Frank Bird, said: “Bike4Life is always a fantastic event raising vital funds for a valuable service. The huge convoy of bikes travelling along our roads is quite a sight but it can cause some disruption for other road users for a short time.

“Therefore we are advising anyone due to travel through this area on Sunday, April 24, to plan ahead and avoid the times of the ride out if possible. If that’s not possible, set off early and allow extra time for your journey.”

Additional National Highways traffic officers will be patrolling the route to help with any incidents and keep roads moving as smoothly as possible.

Taking place at RAF Cosford, the Bike4Life Festival includes live bands, food traders and entertainment including a bike display show.

Expected to attend Bike4Life this year are World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty, British Superbike rider Danny Buchan and 12 times FIM Trial World Champion Dougie Lampkin.

Also expected are GP rider and TV commentator Steve Parrish and former UK special forces soldier and SAS: Who Dares Wins star, Ollie Ollerton.

Sponsored by the RAC, the event will raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which works with the Safer Roads Partnership to organise the event.

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysWMIDS Twitter feed.