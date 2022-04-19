Notification Settings

Two weeks of overnight closures at M6 Junction 10 due to start

By Adam SmithTransportPublished:

Motorists are being reminded that Junction 10 on the M6 will be closed overnight for almost two weeks.

The M6 near Junction 10


National Highways will be carrying out alterations to the junction every night from 9pm on Tuesday until Saturday, April 30.

The improvements are part of a £78 million remodelling of the junction designed to ease congestion.

There will be diversions in place for motorists but National Highways is urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The areas in red will be closed overnght until April 30

A National Highways spokesman said: "We’re starting resurfacing works on the south side of the M6 junction 10 roundabout to raise the existing road surface up to the level of the new south bridge.

"These works will start on Tuesday and require overnight closures until Saturday, April 30.

"To keep as much of the roundabout and connecting roads open as possible, we’re going to start on the south east of the roundabout and then move over to the south west side."

Transport
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

