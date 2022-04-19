Easter disruption over but more railway work to come at next bank holiday weekend

New track and points being installed at Watford over Easter. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail carried out the works on the West Coast main line from Good Friday until Tuesday through a major £22 million investment.

It saw – most notably – London Euston closed off to passengers from Friday until Monday with services starting and finishing at Milton Keynes.

But chiefs have warned of more disruption to come with Euston closing once again to passengers during the next bank holiday weekend from April 29 to May 3.

Track improvements were carried out at the Watford North junction into London Euston, while one kilometre of track drainage was replaced at Beechwood Tunnel between Birmingham International and Coventry.

And bridge "renewal" works were carried out Coventry South Junction and signalling and track improvement work was carried out on lines around Crewe station alongside other projects.

Tim Shoveller, managing director for Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said: “Hundreds of frontline staff worked throughout the bank holiday to improve journeys for passengers and freight in the North West and Central region and I’m immensely proud of them and our contractors who helped Network Rail deliver these major upgrades. This is just the start of 2022’s work to make the West Coast main line more reliable for our passengers and pave the way for HS2, Britain’s new zero-carbon railway.

“Now our attention turns to the Early May Bank Holiday when more essential railway improvements will take place. Once again Euston station will be closed so passengers are being urged to travel either side of the bank holiday on April 29 and May 3."

Over the next bank holiday, a further £19.1m is being spent to improve passenger and freight journeys for the future, with works carried out between April 30 and May 2. Passengers are advised to travel on April 29 and May 3.

It will see Euston closed to main line train services due to major upgrades in Watford and Wembley, whilst an old railway bridge between Birmingham and Coleshill will be demolished.