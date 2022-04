The A41 at Prees Heath. Photo: Google

The A41 southbound at Prees Heath is to be closed overnight at various times though April and May for roadworks.

The temporary traffic order by Shropshire Council is to allow surface dressing on the trunk road.

The closures will take place between the hours of 8pm and 6am on April 19 for three days, May 4 for four days and May 16 for four days.