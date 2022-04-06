National Highways released a picture of the aftermath of the crash

One man was taken to hospital and there was a diesel spillage due to the crash which happened at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The northbound M6 was closed by 7pm and there were delays of 60 minutes stretching back to Junction 11.

Staffordshire Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, fire engines and National Highways Traffic Officers were on the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.28pm to reports of a multi-vehicle RTC between junctions 12 and 13 of the M6 at Gailey.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. We treated a man, who was driving a van involved in the collision, for minor injuries and he was conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment. Three other people were assessed and discharged on scene.”

Motorists stuck in traffic behind the crash were forced to wait until police instructed them.

National Highways put a diversion in place, and with motorists told to: "Follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs. Exit the M6 at J12 and take the exit onto the A5 westbound. Continue along the A5 to its junction with the A449 and take the exit onto the A449 northbound, then re-join the M6 at J13.

National Highways tweeted at 7.30pm: "Traffic within the closure is currently being released from the back of the queue by Staffordshire Police. If you're in traffic within the closure @StaffsPolice have started to release it from the rear. Please wait until you are instructed to turn. Thanks for your patience."

At 8.40pm National Highways warned there were still long delays and the closure was ongoing due to clear-up work.