Fuel shortage eases in Shropshire as filling stations' stocks are refilled

By Paul Jenkins

Fuel stocks have recovered in Shropshire after motorists struggled earlier in the week to find petrol and diesel.

Filling stations have been busy but have remained open on the whole today

While there were still some shortages in Shropshire on Wednesday, the situation was improving with fewer filling stations closing compared to Monday and Tuesday.

One though - Shell Stirchley Services at Holmer Farm Road in Telford - was shut for fuel at lunchtime.

Telford had seen the worse of the problems in Shropshire, where several filling stations ran out of diesel on Monday.

Delays were reported at other filling stations, including Shell on Holyhead Road at Red Lake and Tesco at the Wrekin Retail Park.

The shortages have followed a weekend of blockades at tanker depots by activists over the weekend and into the early part of this week.

By Tuesday afternoon 283 people had been arrested after protests at Thurrock, Essex and Kingsbury, Warwickshire which supplies the Telford area.

However, fuel was reported to be getting through by Wednesday afternoon, though most petrol stations were reported as busy and some queueing.

The fuel shortage comes as new figures reveal drivers were hit by the largest monthly spike in pump prices on record in March.

The RAC said the average cost of a litre of petrol at forecourts in the West Midlands rose by 11.6p to end the month at 163.3p.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

