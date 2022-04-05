Diesel shortage: Drivers queuing for fuel as filling stations reply low stocks

Tesco filling station at Wrekin Retail Park, Telford

Diesel shortages were being reported in some parts of Shropshire as supporters of Just Stop Oil disrupted supplies from facilities for the fifth day in a row, demanding the UK government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.

The situation had improved in the Telford area after several filling stations ran out of diesel on Monday. All fuel was available at the Asda in the town centre, although 15-minute delays were reported at the pumps.

Other filling stations, including the Shell on Holyhead Road at Red Lake and Tesco at Wrekin Retail Park had either closed all or some of their pumps.

No fuel sign up at at the Shell filling station on Holyhead Road in Red Lake, Telford

Meanwhile in Market Drayton stocks were also running low, with no diesel available at Morrison's or Shell in the town centre. A small amount of standard unleaded continued to be available.

A spokesman for the Shell filling station in Cheshire Street said: "We have had a steady flow of motorists this morning but stocks were already low after the weekend and we haven't had a delivery today, I'm not sure when we will be getting the next one, the supply chain seems disrupted."

At the Shell Garage, Lower Barr in the centre of Newport only unleaded was available but no problems were reported in Shrewsbury or Whitchurch, where stocks at the Victoria Garage, Newport Road were said to be 'high'.

Tesco in Wellington has run dry at some pumps

More protests were expected at the Kingsbury Fuel Depot in Warwickshire this afternoon after 68 arrests over the weekend.

However, Anne Walters, of the Midcounties Co-operative in Foldgate Lane, Ludlow said they were still expecting a delivery tomorrow.

Some filling stations are also running out of unleaded

She said: "We are fine with supplies of all fuel at the moment and we are expecting another delivery tomorrow afternoon - we are aware of the possibility and likelihood of more protests but we think we will be ok, we certainly are at the moment."

There were also no problems reported at Euro Garages on the Stourbridge Road in Bridgnorth and they received a fuel delivery at lunchtime.

Motorists are having to queue for fuel at some filling stations

Nathan Smith from Tesco Express at Cann Hall Road in Bridgnorth said they had run out of diesel yesterday but had a delivery last night so were fine now.