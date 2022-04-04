One Telford motorist reported being unable to get diesel at six petrol stations in the area, including at Asda in the town centre and Donnington areas, both of which were completely shut.

Four others - Tesco in Wellington, Red Lion service station (BP) in Wellington, the service station in Hadley and Shell at Oakengates - had no diesel but were still selling unleaded fuel.

It comes as Extinction Rebellion and a second campaign group, Just Stop Oil, staged a number of protests at oil terminals and refineries across the UK.

Over the weekend Just Stop Oil blocked oil depots in Tamworth, Birmingham Grays, Purfleet and Buncefield.

More than 80 people were arrested in Essex over the weekend, while 14 were held in Staines in Surrey, and six were arrested in Birmingham.

It has not been confirmed if the shortages are related to these incidents at this time, however RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “We are aware that protests on Friday and Saturday at 10 fuel terminals in the South East and Midlands caused some disruption to planned deliveries.

"This included tanker drivers being prevented from leaving terminals to deliver fuel to forecourts and some damage to vehicles and property. We understand that operations are now back to normal which will mean forecourts will receive new supplies very soon.”

A Facebook site called 'You know that you're from Shrewsbury when' set up a dedicated thread on the subject after motorists reported difficulties in finding fuel this morning.

When the Shropshire Star contacted four petrol stations in Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon including Morrisons at Whitchurch Road and BP at Meole Brace, all reported having fuel available, though two indicated low diesel supplies. One eyewitness also reported long queues at the Sainsbury's filling station at Meole Brace.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: "Retailers are adept at dealing with disruption and will do everything they can to ensure their customers can continue to fill up their vehicles as usual."

Motorists in parts of the Black Country were also reporting problems.

One father in Walsall reported driving around four of his local stations without any luck and had to abort his search as he needed to save fuel to pick up his disabled daughter from school.

"People will end up fighting over petrol and diesel, it isn't right," he said.

"I just about have enough to pick up my disabled child and get back, hopefully.

"But she wont go to school tomorrow if I cant find any, I can't push her in her wheelchair all the way to school."