Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton to Birmingham trains cancelled after damage to overhead wires

By Eleanor LawsonTransportPublished: Comments

Passengers face significant journey delays as the train lines between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street are blocked due to damage to overhead wires.

The line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street is currently blocked
The line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street is currently blocked

West Midlands Railway announced the delays just after 2.30pm on its Twitter page, citing damage to the overhead electric wires between the two stations as the cause.

Train services running between Wolverhampton and Birmingham are all cancelled or delays, with the disruption expected to last into the late afternoon.

Replacement bus services are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

It comes only two days after the same line faced significant disruption on Mother's Day due to a combination of factors: a track circuit failure between Monument Lane and Birmingham New Street, an overhead power outage in the area, and a shortage of staff.

Transport
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News