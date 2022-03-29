Wolverhampton to Birmingham trains cancelled after damage to overhead wires

The line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street is currently blocked

West Midlands Railway announced the delays just after 2.30pm on its Twitter page, citing damage to the overhead electric wires between the two stations as the cause.

📢 Problems reported

🚧 Cancellations to services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton: Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton all lines are blocked.



ℹ https://t.co/sRAQOJvWnl — West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) March 29, 2022

Train services running between Wolverhampton and Birmingham are all cancelled or delays, with the disruption expected to last into the late afternoon.

Replacement bus services are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.