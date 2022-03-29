Wolverhampton to Birmingham trains cancelled after damage to overhead wires

West Midlands Railway announced the delays just after 2.30pm on its Twitter page, citing damage to the overhead electric wires between the two stations as the cause.
📢 Problems reported— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) March 29, 2022
🚧 Cancellations to services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton: Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton all lines are blocked.
Train services running between Wolverhampton and Birmingham are all cancelled or delays, with the disruption expected to last into the late afternoon.
Replacement bus services are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.
It comes only two days after the same line faced significant disruption on Mother's Day due to a combination of factors: a track circuit failure between Monument Lane and Birmingham New Street, an overhead power outage in the area, and a shortage of staff.