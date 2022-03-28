Residents urged to have say on changes to 'death trap' Telford road

Wombridge Road in Trench has been the scene of several crashes

Residents are being asked for their views on council plans to change Wombridge Road in Trench.

The road has been the location of several crashes in recent years, including one incident where a two-year-old girl was hit at a bus stop while sitting in her pram.

Local councillor and cabinet member Shirley Reynolds and Councillor Charles Smith have been working with residents, police and council road safety officers to draw up two proposals following talks with residents.

A speed camera has been ruled out by West Mercia Police and as such two other proposals have been drawn up in order to reduce general vehicle speeds and the use of Wombridge Road as a through route.

Councillor Reynolds said: “As a council, we are on the side of our residents and are committed to addressing the feedback from people who have expressed their concerns about this stretch of road.”

The first proposal involves the introduction of priority systems, speed cushions, adjusting priorities and various other alterations while the second is similar to the first but without speed cushions.

Kieran Nock, whose daughter Leia was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the road while at a bus stop with her mother, described the road as a "death trap" and called for speed calming measures.

The consultation is available online at telford.gov.uk/traffic and also available at the Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Parish Council offices during opening hours.