A5 stretch to shut overnight for a week as Mile End work continues

Finishing touches are now taking place to the Mile End Roundabout on the outskirts of Oswestry

Highways England has confirmed that plans for work on the the A5, just outside Oswestry, will require the closures.

The stretch of road to be affected will be from the new Mile End Roundabout, to the Queen’s Head junction.

The closure, which will take place on week nights from 8pm to 6am, will last for six nights from Monday, April 18.

A diversion route via the B5009 will be signposted while the closure is in place.

The closure is one of several public notices listed by councils in recent days.

Shropshire Council has been asked for listed building consent to replace nine windows to the rear of the Prince Rupert Hotel in Shrewsbury.

A proposal to create a micro-bar and florist at 17 Tower Street in Ludlow will be considered by planning officers, while officials will also be asked to look at allowing the creation of car parking for staff at Farm Friends Day Nursery, Home Farm, Condover.

A demolition application has been submitted for some of the buildings at the former Lord Hill Hotel in Shrewsbury. The demolition, which does not involve the listed building but includes the former function rooms and annexed bedroom accommodation, is required to make way for new development at the site.

A previous planning permission has been granted allowing the creation of apartments at the former hotel.

Dairy giant Muller has given notification of its plans to to demolish a home and small-holding currently used as a pet grooming parlour to create 12 new homes and a 70 bed care home. The proposal would see the new homes, and the care home, built on land at Sandfield, Hanwood Road, Shrewsbury.

The site currently includes a large family house together with a group of stables and barns used for livestock.The plan is for the care home to be managed by Simply UK.