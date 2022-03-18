Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

M6 stretch shut as man dies after falling from bridge onto motorway

TransportPublished: Last Updated:

A man has died after falling from a bridge onto the M6 in the West Midlands.

File photo of the M6 at Great Barr
File photo of the M6 at Great Barr

The man, who has not yet been identified, died after falling onto the road at the Scott Arms junction in Great Barr at around 1.20am on Friday.

The motorway has been shut southbound for more than seven hours as a result as police collision investigators examine the scene.

Officers warned the road was not likely to be reopened until at least 9.30am, with delays of more than 45 minutes as a result, with around seven miles of congestion back towards Junction 10 and slight delays for northbound drivers.

Southbound traffic is being diverted around Junction 7 via the exit and entry slip roads and the A34, which goes over the motorway, is also shut.

The M6 is closed at Junction 7 after the death of a man. Photo: CMPG

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called at 1.23am today to the southbound carriageway at Junction 7.

"Officers from the Central Motorway Patrol Group along with staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Highways England were immediately sent to the site. Sadly the man died at the location.

"We’re doing everything we can to identify him so that we can share the awful news with his family."

Officers said the roads would be reopened as soon as possible but urged people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 162-180322.

Transport
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News