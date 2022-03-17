Locals warned of disruption during Telford mini-roundabout work

Hinkshay Road Mini Roundabout. Picture: Google

Residents in the area around Hinkshay Road have been sent a letter asking them to co-operate if access to their properties has to be stopped for "short periods of time" during the work.

A letter from the Balfour Beatty Highways Hub to residents says the overnight work from 7pm to 6am on weekdays are due to take place from March 28.

People will be on hand to help residents get past the working areas safely.

Residents have been asked not to park on the roads and to "keep vehicle movements to an absolute minimum".

Children and pets should also be kept away from the roads.

Residents have been alerted to short periods of time when access might have to be restricted. This will be to "allow the surfacing material to harden."

The letter adds: "We will try to cause as little inconvenience as possible and really appreciate your o-operation whilst we are undertaking the works."