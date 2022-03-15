Cheapest Shropshire petrol stations as prices continue to reach new highs

Shell Garage prices on Thieves Lane, Shrewsbury last week

The record-high fuel prices across the UK reduced a few days ago – much to drivers' relief – but are steadily climbing up again.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of unleaded at UK forecourts on Monday was 163.7pp.

This means a typical 55-litre family car will cost over £90 of unleaded to fill up for the first time.

The average cost of a litre of diesel on Monday was a record 173.7pp.

Oil prices surged after the crisis began in Ukraine but recently declined, making wholesale fuel costs for retailers.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers should be encouraged by oil and wholesale prices dropping again yesterday.

“It’s now vital that the biggest retailers who buy fuel most often start to reflect these reductions at the pumps to give drivers a much-needed break from the pain of constantly rising prices.”

These are the cheapest and most expensive fuel prices in Shropshire as of Tuesday morning according to petrolprices.com.

Cheapest Shropshire filling stations:

Morrisons Wellington: unleaded - 155.9p, diesel - 166.9p

Morrisons Shrewsbury: unleaded - 156.7p, diesel - 166.7p

Morrisons Oswestry: unleaded - 157.9p, diesel - 170.9p

Texaco Whitchurch: unleaded - 157.9p, diesel - 169.9p

Sainsbury's Telford: unleaded - 158.9p, diesel - 170.9p

Sainsbury's Shrewsbury: unleaded - 159.9p, diesel - 169.9p

Texaco Overton Road: unleaded - 159.9p, diesel - 169.9p

ASDA Shrewsbury: unleaded - 160.7p, diesel - 170.7p

Morrisons Market Drayton: unleaded - 160.9p, diesel - 169.9p

BP Hereford Road: unleaded - 161.9p, diesel - 179.5p

Most expensive Shropshire filling stations

Shell Chester Street, Market Drayton (Tower Hill Services): unleaded 170.9p, diesel 194.9p

Harlescott Service Station, Shrewsbury: unleaded 170.9p, diesel 180.9p

Tesco Welshpool: unleaded - 165.9p, diesel - 180.9p

Shell Thieves Lane, Shrewsbury: unleaded 175.9p, diesel 179.9p

Shrewsbury Service Station, Hereford Road: unleaded 165.9p, diesel 179.9p

Essar the Stores, Cross House: unleaded -168.9p, diesel - 178.9p

Co-op Ludlow: unleaded -165.9p, diesel - 177.9p