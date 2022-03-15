Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cheapest Shropshire petrol stations as prices continue to reach new highs

By Lauren HillShrewsburyTransportPublished: Comments

Fuel prices have risen again despite a drop in wholesale prices.

Shell Garage prices on Thieves Lane, Shrewsbury last week
Shell Garage prices on Thieves Lane, Shrewsbury last week

The record-high fuel prices across the UK reduced a few days ago – much to drivers' relief – but are steadily climbing up again.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of unleaded at UK forecourts on Monday was 163.7pp.

This means a typical 55-litre family car will cost over £90 of unleaded to fill up for the first time.

The average cost of a litre of diesel on Monday was a record 173.7pp.

Oil prices surged after the crisis began in Ukraine but recently declined, making wholesale fuel costs for retailers.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers should be encouraged by oil and wholesale prices dropping again yesterday.

“It’s now vital that the biggest retailers who buy fuel most often start to reflect these reductions at the pumps to give drivers a much-needed break from the pain of constantly rising prices.”

These are the cheapest and most expensive fuel prices in Shropshire as of Tuesday morning according to petrolprices.com.

Cheapest Shropshire filling stations:

  • Morrisons Wellington: unleaded - 155.9p, diesel - 166.9p

  • Morrisons Shrewsbury: unleaded - 156.7p, diesel - 166.7p

  • Morrisons Oswestry: unleaded - 157.9p, diesel - 170.9p

  • Texaco Whitchurch: unleaded - 157.9p, diesel - 169.9p

  • Sainsbury's Telford: unleaded - 158.9p, diesel - 170.9p

  • Sainsbury's Shrewsbury: unleaded - 159.9p, diesel - 169.9p

  • Texaco Overton Road: unleaded - 159.9p, diesel - 169.9p

  • ASDA Shrewsbury: unleaded - 160.7p, diesel - 170.7p

  • Morrisons Market Drayton: unleaded - 160.9p, diesel - 169.9p

  • BP Hereford Road: unleaded - 161.9p, diesel - 179.5p

Most expensive Shropshire filling stations

  • Shell Chester Street, Market Drayton (Tower Hill Services): unleaded 170.9p, diesel 194.9p

  • Harlescott Service Station, Shrewsbury: unleaded 170.9p, diesel 180.9p

  • Tesco Welshpool: unleaded - 165.9p, diesel - 180.9p

  • Shell Thieves Lane, Shrewsbury: unleaded 175.9p, diesel 179.9p

  • Shrewsbury Service Station, Hereford Road: unleaded 165.9p, diesel 179.9p

  • Essar the Stores, Cross House: unleaded -168.9p, diesel - 178.9p

  • Co-op Ludlow: unleaded -165.9p, diesel - 177.9p

  • Shell Holyhead Road: unleaded - 165.9p, diesel - 179.9p

  • Co-op Broseley: unleaded - 164.9p, diesel - 174.9p

Transport
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
South Shropshire
Telford
North Shropshire
Mid Wales

By Lauren Hill

Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News