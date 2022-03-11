Fuel-saving tips as prices soar across the region

Texaco garage, Owen Road, Willenhall

Drivers have been hit by the steepest weekly hike in fuel prices in two decades due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and uncertainty over oil supplies.

The RAC said the jump of more than 3p was the second largest since 2000.

Oil prices have spiked due to concerns over the reliability of supplies due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The price per barrel of Brent crude - which is used to measure the UK's oil price - reached 139 US dollars on Monday, the highest level in 14 years.

Market Drayton town centre and the Shell/Londis garage

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "The cost of a filling a 55-litre family car with petrol is now £87, or £7 more than it was at the start of the year.

"Diesel drivers are even worse off with a tank now costing more than £90 for the first time ever, or £8 more than in early January.

"Wholesale fuel prices have already risen dramatically this week, so more pump price increases in the coming days are inevitable.

"Petrol is now certain to top an average of £1.60 a litre this week while diesel will progress very quickly towards £1.70."

The RAC have provided tips for drivers to save fuel, and ensure their vehicle is running efficiently.

1. Make sure your vehicle is maintained

Regular maintenance and servicing improves the efficiency of your vehicle, and therefore can improve your fuel consumption.

It is also very important to make sure your tyres are inflated to the correct pressure as indicated in your owner’s manual, as underinflated and overinflated tyres both adversely affect fuel economy.

2. Drive sensibly

Excessive speed is the biggest fuel-guzzling factor so having a light right foot and ensuring all acceleration is gentle is very important to fuel-efficient driving.

Probably the biggest secret to achieving high miles per gallon is driving in the highest possible gear for your vehicle while keeping within the speed limit. The best advice in urban areas is to change up through the gears as quickly as you can with the lowest revs possible, probably at around 2000rpm.

3. Remove excess weight from your vehicle

While it may not make a huge difference in fuel economy, the heavier a vehicle is, the more fuel it will use.

For that reason, don’t keep unnecessary items in your boot that add weight to your vehicle, which is not going to help your fuel economy in the long run.

4. Don't unnecessarily burn fuel

Air conditioning uses engine power and therefore increases fuel consumption. This goes for heat as well as cooling.