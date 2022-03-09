Cheapest Shropshire petrol stations as fuel prices rocket

Fuel prices continue to rise

Vehicle owners are being warned that the cost for petrol and diesel will drastically increase, as UK sanctions expect the import of all Russian oil and oil products to be phased out by the end of the year.

The RAC Foundation has warned petrol prices could rise to £1.60 a litre this week in the UK and £1.65 soon after, with some areas already exceeding it.

On Tuesday, figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed the average cost of diesel per litre reached a record 165.2p, up 3pm from Monday. The RAC said the jump was the largest on records dating back to the year 2000.

Meanwhile, the average price of a litre of petrol increased from 156.4p on Monday to 158.2p on Tuesday.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The cost of a filling a 55-litre family car with petrol is now £87 – £7 more than it was at the start of the year.

“Diesel drivers are even worse off, with a tank now costing more than £90 for the first time ever – £8 more than in early January.

“Wholesale fuel prices have already risen dramatically this week, so more pump price increases in the coming days are inevitable.

“Petrol is now certain to top an average of £1.60 a litre this week, while diesel will progress very quickly towards £1.70."

Fuel prices at forecourts across Shropshire have varied wildly in recent days. See below for the lowest and most expensive prices recorded on Wednesday, according to petrolprices.com

Cheapest places to fill up

Sainsbury's Shrewsbury: unleaded - 145.9p, diesel - 154.9p

Morrisons Shrewsbury: unleaded - 150.7p, diesel - 155.7p

Sainsbury's Telford Colliers Way: unleaded - 148.9p, diesel - 159.9p

Asda Telford Southwater Way: unleaded 152.7p, diesel - 157.7p

Asda Donnington Wood: unleaded - 152.7p, diesel - 157.7p

Applegreen Ludlow Bromfield Road: unleaded - 149.8, diesel - 165.8

Texaco St Martins Service Station: unleaded - 148.9p, diesel - 154.9p

Esso Sycamore View: unleaded - 148.9p, diesel - 170.9p

Texaco Overton Road: unleaded - 151.9p, diesel - 154.9p

Morrisons Wellington: unleaded - 152.9p, diesel - 156.9p

Most expensive petrol stations

Tesco Extra Shrewsbury: unleaded - 153.9p, diesel - 156.9p

Shell New Trench Road: unleaded - 161.9p, diesel - 175.9p

Co-op Broseley: unleaded - 159.9p, diesel - 167.9p

Esso Trench Lock: unleaded - 158.9p, diesel - 166.9p

Co-op Ludlow Foldgate Lane: unleaded - 159.9p, diesel - 172.9p