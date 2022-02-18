Notification Settings

145 miles of new road surfaces promised in Tenbury Wells and Bewdley area

By David Tooley

Roads in the Tenbury Wells, Bewdley and Kidderminster area are getting £6m million per year for the next three years to fill in potholes and fix the roads.

Working men in orange overalls repairing the road, shovels fill asphalt road repair

Worcestershire County Council has pledged to make major additional investment to improve and maintain the county’s highways as part of their annual budget setting.

The move was approved on Thursday at a meeting of the full council.

Some £36 million had already been committed over the next three years and the council says it will produce another 145 miles of new road surfaces.

Councillor Alan Amos, Worcestershire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This funding is not just for one year but for three, guaranteed.

“Improvements to highways has been one of our residents’ top priorities for many years now and this budget showcases our commitment to keeping Worcestershire moving and ensuring our roads are safe for everyone to use.”

An additional £4 million per year, for the next three years has also been made available to improve and maintain the county’s footways.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

