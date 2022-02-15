The council made a bid for £98 million at the end of October 2021 to transform rural bus services.
In a written question The Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard asked what the "planned timetable is for making a decision on Shropshire Council's bid for Government funding for bus services across Shropshire as part of the Government's Bus Back Better strategy".
Trudy Harrison, a junior minister at the Department for Transport, provided a written answer.
She said: "At the Budget we announced £1.2bn of dedicated funding for Bus Service Improvement Plans as part of the £3 billion we have committed to improve bus services over the course of this Parliament. Our aim is to announce indicative funding allocations by end of February."