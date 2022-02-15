Notification Settings

Decision on £98 million bid for Shropshire's rural buses due by end of month

By David Tooley

A Government minister has told Parliament that Shropshire Council can expect a decision on money for buses by the end of this month.

The council made a bid for £98 million at the end of October 2021 to transform rural bus services.

In a written question The Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard asked what the "planned timetable is for making a decision on Shropshire Council's bid for Government funding for bus services across Shropshire as part of the Government's Bus Back Better strategy".

Trudy Harrison, a junior minister at the Department for Transport, provided a written answer.

She said: "At the Budget we announced £1.2bn of dedicated funding for Bus Service Improvement Plans as part of the £3 billion we have committed to improve bus services over the course of this Parliament. Our aim is to announce indicative funding allocations by end of February."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

