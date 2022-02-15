The council made a bid for £98 million at the end of October 2021 to transform rural bus services.

In a written question The Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard asked what the "planned timetable is for making a decision on Shropshire Council's bid for Government funding for bus services across Shropshire as part of the Government's Bus Back Better strategy".

Trudy Harrison, a junior minister at the Department for Transport, provided a written answer.