Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Buses to replace trains between Newtown and Machynlleth at the weekend

By David TooleyNewtownTransportPublished:

Buses will be replacing trains on a main railway line in the region this weekend.

A train at a station
A train at a station

Engineering work is taking place between Newtown and Machynlleth, resulting in the closure of all lines between the stops on Saturday and Sunday.

The stations are on the line between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth/Pwllheli

Buses will replace trains between Newtown and Machynlleth, with some continuing to Aberystwyth on Sunday evening.

Trains between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth will run to an amended timetable to connect with buses.

Train operator Transport for Wales is advising passengers to check their journey at tfw.wales/service-status/planned-improvement-works

Transport
News
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News