Buses to replace trains between Newtown and Machynlleth at the weekend

A train at a station

Engineering work is taking place between Newtown and Machynlleth, resulting in the closure of all lines between the stops on Saturday and Sunday.

The stations are on the line between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth/Pwllheli

Buses will replace trains between Newtown and Machynlleth, with some continuing to Aberystwyth on Sunday evening.

Trains between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth will run to an amended timetable to connect with buses.

Train operator Transport for Wales is advising passengers to check their journey at tfw.wales/service-status/planned-improvement-works