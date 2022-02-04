New fences and hedges to line stretch of A41 near Telford

Work will be carried out during February

Property management company Bradford Estates will carry out extensive planning and refencing between Junction 3, M54, near and Pickmere Island at the intersection of the A41 and the A5.

It comes after a number of hedge trees that were planted last year failed due to poor weather and high winds, which will need to be upgraded along fields and laybys.

The scheme includes the introduction of £10,000 of hedge plants and £50,000 of fencing, set to be installed between now and the end of February.

Alexander Newport, managing director of Bradford Estates, said: "We’ve got many plans for the estates to ensure a lasting legacy, including adapting the way the land is farmed and managed.

“The stretch of the A41 where the work is being carried out is very much our shop window, so we want to make the roadside look as attractive as possible.

Bradford Estates plans a major refurbishment to a stretch of the A41 that runs through Shropshire

“As proud custodians of an area offering a rich history and great natural beauty, every action we take is with a long-term vision in mind.

"We have a responsibility to the generations to come, which means every decision we make is always thoughtful and sustainable.”

The scheme is part of the family business' ongoing renewal work and will be a continuation of its regeneration vision to create a healthy legacy for generations to come..