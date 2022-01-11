Notification Settings

Repair work to take place under new railway bridge in Wem

By Megan Howe

A road closure underneath the new railway bridge in a North Shropshire town is set to take place as snagging work is carried out.

The old bridge, which was replaced to ensure the safety of railway users for years to come
The old bridge, which was replaced to ensure the safety of railway users for years to come

Network Rail will need to carry out snagging works to repair the brickwork on the abutment walls which support the new railway bridge on Mill Street, Wem.

To ensure that work is carried out safely, the decision has been made to temporarily close one lane of the road– and its adjacent footpath – and install scaffolding around the abutment.

From Monday, January 17 to Friday January, 28, one lane of Mill Street and its adjacent footpath underneath the bridge will be closed.

A three-way traffic light system will be in place and will operate during normal working hours of 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Outside of these times, the traffic lights will be removed and the road will be open as normal.

Work on the £2.9 million railway bridge was successfully completed late last year.

And, on December 29, Mill Street and Barkers Green reopened to road users, and rail services between Shrewsbury and Crewe resumed.

The old bridge – which had come to the end of its life and was in place for more than 100 years – was replaced to ensure the safety of railway users for years to come.

For any queries or concerns regarding the work please contact Network Rail's 24-hour helpline on 03457 11 41 41 or visit networkrail.co.uk/contactus.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

