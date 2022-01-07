Arriva bus firm confirms tech glitch with service information

Bus user David Phillips, aged 57, said services had been running but there had been "chaos" at the town centre bus station where destination boards for bus services had also failed.

Mr Phillips used the Sunday level services to travel from Woodside to Poundland where he is a stock assistant. He normally uses the number four service.

"When I got to work four colleagues told me they had looked on the website and app and that it was telling customers that there were no services," he said.

A champion of public transport, he said he has lodged many complaints with the company over the years.

"It was wrong on the website, on the app and the destination boards," he added. "I feel let down by the tech."