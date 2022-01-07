Notification Settings

Arriva bus firm confirms tech glitch with service information

By David Tooley

Bus company Arriva has confirmed that it suffered a technical failure which showed none of its services were running in Telford on Bank Holiday Monday.

Bus user David Phillips, aged 57, said services had been running but there had been "chaos" at the town centre bus station where destination boards for bus services had also failed.

Mr Phillips used the Sunday level services to travel from Woodside to Poundland where he is a stock assistant. He normally uses the number four service.

"When I got to work four colleagues told me they had looked on the website and app and that it was telling customers that there were no services," he said.

A champion of public transport, he said he has lodged many complaints with the company over the years.

"It was wrong on the website, on the app and the destination boards," he added. "I feel let down by the tech."

A spokesperson for Arriva UK Bus confirmed: "There was a technical issue with journey/service info on Monday, it was quickly resolved and has not caused any further or new issues since."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

