Road closure for bridge surface repairs

Repair work is scheduled by Shropshire Council to take place at Stoke No 3 Bridge over the River Tern, between Stoke Bridge and Heathcote House, from 9.30am to 2.45pm.

While the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via the A53, A41 and local roads by a signed diversion.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

The works will be carried out by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of the council.

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: “The repair works that are planned will ensure a good quality road surface for years to come.

"We always seek to minimise inconvenience from roadworks, but there will inevitably be some disruption during these works on the day, for which we apologise in advance.”