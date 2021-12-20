Young people offered discounted travel

Sixteen to 19 year olds can do so through a joint venture between Telford & Wrekin Council and Arriva West Midlands.

The Telford teen travel card offers a week’s discounted travel for £15 – a saving of £3 a week – that’s up to £156 a year.

Councillor David Wright , the council's cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “With the new term just around the corner, we really want young people and their parents to know about this money-saving offer.

“Buses offer young people that first step of independence – a chance to choose where to go without their parents help and it’s vital we support and enable the future of the town to fulfil their ambitions.”

To apply, people can complete the application form. They will need to provide a passport style photograph and proof of age document such as birth certificate.

People are asked to allow 10 working days for their application to be processed and the Teen card to be posted.

Cards are free, unless a replacement is needed due to loss or damage at a cost of £10. Cardholders must always show the travel card when purchasing tickets.

Councillor Wright added: “It’s a great time to buy a card with the holidays, allowing young people the freedom to get about independently during the holidays and saving some money at the same time.”

For further information on the teen travel card, visit telford.gov.uk/info/20461/travel_telford/5310/teen_travel_card

Arriva also offers an additional option to save and purchase tickets through a direct debit scheme for college students.