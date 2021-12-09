Extra train service on Shrewsbury to Swansea route

A Transport For Wales service

The new Transport for Wales (TfW) Wales and Borders network timetable will be in force until May 15, 2022, when the company expects to add additional services ahead of the summer tourist season.

In the Heart of Wales Line, which includes services between Swansea and Shrewsbury, passengers will have to wait until January 3 to benefit from the new trains.

From the new year there will be an extra Swansea to Shrewsbury service at 9:28am Monday to Friday and an extra Saturday service Swansea to Shrewsbury at 9:12am Saturday.

Going the other way, the company will be introducing a new early morning service from Shrewsbury to Swansea at 5:56am Monday to Friday,

TfW says that while the times of many services will be unaffected, customers should still ensure they double check their departure, arrival and connection times.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales planning and performance director, said: “We are introducing more services across our network and making adjustments elsewhere from the December 12. It’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“As we welcome more customers back to our services, some trains will be busier than they have been for a while, especially in the busy period leading up to Christmas.

"At present social distancing is not a requirement, but face coverings are mandatory, unless exempt. For those customers who wish to travel on quieter services, they should use our Capacity Checker tool.

Customers are reminded that wearing a face covering while on public transport remains the law in England and Wales, unless exempt. A face covering must also be worn whilst in enclosed stations.