MP calls for more speed cameras on busy A41 to cut road deaths

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said he has written to West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, Jon Campion, asking for Shropshire’s A41 to be included in a new roll-out of average speed cameras in parts of the West Mercia force area.

West Mercia Police are currently undertaking trials between Worcester and Kidderminster and are looking to construct new camera sites in other parts of the West Mercia Force area early next year.

Mr Pritchard said he had also written to town and parish councils along the A41 asking for their support to see the new cameras installed.

He said: “I am glad that West Mercia now have 20 additional traffic officers patrolling the force area, but everyone who uses the A41 knows it can be a treacherous road with scores of deaths and serious injuries recorded every year.