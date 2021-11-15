HS2 eastern leg set to be scrapped prompting calls to rethink project

Part of the controversial HS2 line is to be scrapped

As part of a new rail plan due to be announced on Thursday, the Government is poised to ditch the eastern leg of the budget-busting line between the Birmingham and Leeds.

Instead £96 billion of funding will be committed for new routes in the North and the Midlands, including one between Birmingham and East Midlands Parkway.

Campaigners have called for all sections of the line north of Birmingham to be cancelled. HS2, which is set to pass through 45 miles of Staffordshire countryside on its way to Crewe, has seen its budget rocket to north of £100bn.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, a long time opponent of HS2, said: “The announcement of the scrapping of the eastern leg of HS2 was a long time coming and is a result of the costs and limited benefits of HS2.

"Unfortunately, when I have discussed the scrapping of the western leg, ministers tell me ‘it is too late for that as investment has already gone into that leg of the line’.

"I know that the West Midlands Mayor supports HS2, but, quite frankly, there are better and cheaper ways of providing connectivity to London and the north than a line which goes into a disconnected station, Curzon Street, and damages the countryside and ancient woodlands in its path!"

TSSA General Secretary, Manuel Cortes, said cancelling the eastern leg of the line "undermines the effectiveness of rail infrastructure investment programmes".

"It is a betrayal of northern towns, cities and multiple communities that would benefit so greatly from investment in high-speed rail," he added.