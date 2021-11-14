Delays and disruption expected all day after engineering train derails in Wolverhampton

National Rail warned of "major disruption until the end of the day" between Birmingham and Shrewsbury after the incident north of the city's rail station in the early hours.

A statement from Avanti West Coast this morning said: "A derailed train has blocked the line immediately north of Wolverhampton Station. This means that Avanti West Coast can not get trains off of the depot near Wolverhampton (10 trains).

"Subsequently they have fewer trains to run a full service. Where Avanti West Coast can run services they will not call at Sandwell & Dudley and Wolverhampton."

The routes affected include the Avanti West Coast line between London Euston and Wolverhampton, and between Birmingham New Street and Preston; the CrossCountry line between Eastleigh/Reading/Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly; the London Northwestern Railway line between London Euston and Wolverhampton, and between Birmingham New Street and Crewe/Liverpool Lime Street; the Transport for Wales line between Birmingham International and Aberystwyth/Shrewsbury/Chester; and the West Midlands Railway line between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury.

Avanti West Coast tickets for cancelled services can be used on Chiltern Railways journeys between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street in both directions, or West Midlands Railway services between London Euston and Wolverhampton in both directions.

Rail replacement buses will run between Wolverhampton and Stafford from 12pm.

CrossCountry train services between Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street via Stoke-On-Trent and Stafford will be diverted via Bescot Stadium. Wolverhampton will not be served.

Tickets will be accepted on National Express West Midlands trips between Birmingham and Wolverhampton in both directions, and the West Midlands Railway between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton in both directions.

Transport for Wales tickets will be accepted on "reasonable" Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway routes, and passengers are advised to travel via Crewe and Hereford where possible.