Shrewsbury town centre roads to close in new trial to reduce traffic

Shrewsbury High Street

Parts of the town centre will be closed to all traffic at weekends, starting from November 20.

It comes after a previous trial that ran from July to September this year, and the resulting feedback – both positive and negative – was reviewed in conjunction with the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership.

Now, under the new plans, Wyle Cop (uphill), High Street, Milk Street, and Shoplatch, will be closed to all traffic on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

The Square will also be closed to traffic every day from 10am to 4pm.

Steve Brown, head of transport and environment with Shropshire Council, said: “Following the feedback we received during the first trial we have made some adjustments and are now able to begin a second trial of reduced traffic through Shrewsbury town centre at weekends.

"We hope it will give town centre businesses a boost – especially in the run-up to Christmas.

“As a result of the feedback from the first trial we’re confident that this trial will be an improvement on the last one, will be well received and will help us to meet our aims.

“We are all clear that traffic cannot be diverted along Town Walls on a long-term basis, and work has already started on ways to remove through-traffic from Town Walls in the future.

“I encourage people to give us their views on the trial once it begins.”

The new trial will run on weekends only and five additional disabled parking bays are to be provided 24/7 for the duration of the trial – three in Princess Street and two in Claremont Street.

Waiting and loading will be prohibited in High Street from 10am to 4pm at weekends, but the Loading Bay on Wyle Cop outside The Lion Hotel will remain available via Dogpole– except between 10am and 11am.

Similarly, no vehicles will be able to use the Wyle Cop parking bay between 10am and 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays during the trial.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Our recent survey with town centre businesses has shown strong support for traffic-free streets, and we are pleased to see an enhanced scheme returning at weekends.

“Alongside the traffic changes we will be organising festive activities to create an enjoyable and relaxed atmosphere for shoppers and visitors in the run up to Christmas.

“We would encourage all businesses to take part in the consultation so their views can help shape a long-term pedestrian-friendly strategy for the town centre.”

Once the trial begins, people will be able to provide feedback via the Shrewsbury Moves website – a review will take place in January next year to see if any measures should become permanent.

All ‘key’ Park and Ride bus stops will continue to be served along the diversionary route between 10am and 4pm on Saturdays.

This will include Shrewsbury Railway Station, Castle Street (opposite Mark & Spencer), and Dogpole.