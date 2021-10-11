M5 lorry fire causes huge queues for motorists

By David TooleyTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays on the M5 in Worcestershire after a severe fire involving a lorry carrying 28 tonnes of bitumen.

One lane has been opened on the M5
One lane has been opened on the M5

At 7.30am this morning the road was reopened southbound between Junction 5, Droitwich, and Junction 6, Worcester, but as only one of four lanes is open motorists have been advised to expect delays of up to one hour.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "The lane closures are expected to remain in place for some time with delays of 60 minutes on the approach at this time.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Queues have been stretching back to Junction 4A, M42, as traffic tries to get past the scene of the blaze.

Firefighters used foam attack, four breathing apparatus, and two hose reels to fight fire.

Further information is available from Highways England by visiting our  www.trafficengland.com  website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

Transport
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News