M5 lorry fire causes huge queues for motorists

One lane has been opened on the M5

At 7.30am this morning the road was reopened southbound between Junction 5, Droitwich, and Junction 6, Worcester, but as only one of four lanes is open motorists have been advised to expect delays of up to one hour.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "The lane closures are expected to remain in place for some time with delays of 60 minutes on the approach at this time.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Queues have been stretching back to Junction 4A, M42, as traffic tries to get past the scene of the blaze.

Firefighters used foam attack, four breathing apparatus, and two hose reels to fight fire.

