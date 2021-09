Arriva Midlands West said the services 2, 2A and 2C which travel between Oswestry, Gobowen, Chirk and Wrexham are affected throughout Monday, as well as the 53 bus Oswestry to Ellesmere in the late morning/early afternoon.

A spokesman said: "Unfortunately we are experiencing staff shortages which is leading to disruption on the services. We are working hard to resolve this and apologise for any inconvenience caused."