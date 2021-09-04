New rail timetables will be in place across the TfW Wales and Borders network from September 13

From Monday September 13, new rail timetables will be in place across the Transport for Wales (TfW) and Borders network.

These changes will see an overall increase of 8.5 per cent in services. It will also see the introduction of two high-quality ‘Mark IV’ long distance trains into passenger services, which will include catering and refreshment services.

Direct services between Holyhead and Cardiff will be reintroduced, increasing services along the Marches between Cardiff and Shrewsbury.

Increased services will stop at Prees and Yorton, and Sunday services will stop at local stations between Shrewsbury and Birmingham.

While the times of many services will be unaffected, customers should still ensure they double check their departure, arrival and connection times.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales planning and performance director, said: “To introduce more services through our network, we’ve needed to make some adjustments to our timetable. This means it’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“We’re expecting more people to use our services, so our Capacity Checker tool will be really useful for customers to travel when services are quieter.

“Since the easing of restrictions, we’re really pleased to have welcomed back many customers. Travelling by public transport is better for the environment, and many people have been isolated for a long time. We’re delighted that many people are coming back to more sustainable travel options.”

Customers are reminded that wearing a face covering while on public transport remains the law in Wales, unless exempt. A face covering must also be worn whilst in enclosed stations.