Three-hour M6 delays through West Midlands as lorry destroys central barrier

The aftermath of the crash on the M6. Photo: Highways England

The lorry involved was still being recovered five hours after the smash happened near Great Barr at around 4.30am on Thursday. Nobody was injured in the crash.

Delays were expected to continue throughout the morning, with the lorry needing to be removed and the barrier repaired before the motorway can fully reopen.

Highways England warned drivers to expect major disruption and avoid the area if possible, with 11 miles of congestion adding at least two-and-a-half hours to southbound journey times.

Two out of three lanes remain closed southbound, with traffic backed up past Walsall towards Junction 11.

One lane is also closed northbound, where there are delays of at least 30 minutes.

Traffic is also backed up on the M54 and M5 and smaller roads in the surrounding areas are congested, with Transport for West Midlands warning bus passengers to expect delays in Wednesbury and Walsall.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Service providers and Highways England traffic officers remain on scene completing an extensive clean up operation to remove a lorry embedded into the central reservation.

"The lorry has caused a large amount of damage to the central reservation barrier.

"Repairs will need to be carried out following the removal of the lorry to make it safe for other road users.

"Traffic travelling south towards the midlands may wish to follow the strategic diversion route set out via the A500, A50 and the M1. "

The lorry was driving south when it hit the barrier between Junction 7 for the A34 and Great Barr and Junction 6 Spaghetti Junction.

Photos from the scene showed the damaged central reservation barrier was left covering the two outside lanes, with police officers, highways crews and recovery specialists sent to clear the area.

Traffic queueing 10 miles behind the crash in Staffordshire at 9.30am. Photo: Highways England

It is the second serious crash in the region inside 24 hours after a car overturned near Walsall.

"There is further disruption on the network following this incident on the M54 eastbound between J1 and the M6 J10A with delays of 20 minutes present," the Highways England spokesman added.

"The link road from the M5 J1 northbound to the M6 southbound at J8 is also heavily congested.

"Road users are advised to expect disruption and allow extra journey time, you may wish to re-route or delay your journey. "