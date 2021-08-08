M6 closure: Motorists facing more delays as new bridge is installed at Junction 10

The scene showing the crane and bridge beams at Junction 10 of the M6

Both carriageways at Junction 10 - for Wolverhampton and Walsall - are closed until 6am on Monday, August 9, while a new bridge is installed.

Traffic is being diverted up the exit slip road and across the roundabout, before rejoining the motorway on the other side of the junction.

On Sunday morning queues were stretching back 3.5 miles by 11am on the northbound carriageway and three miles in the opposite direction, adding 30 minutes to travel times.

Traffic has to leave the motorway at Junction 10 and rejoin on the other side

Queues on Saturday reached six miles long, adding up to two hours to journey times. The M6 Toll and neighbouring roads also became gridlocked as motorists tried to avoid the tailbacks.

The new bridge is part of a £78-million congestion-busting revamp of the junction.

A 750-tonne crane is lifting the four 44-m beams into place which will hold the new northern bridge, with the southern bridge to be installed at a later date.

One of the four beams that are being lifted into place over the weekend

Once in place they will hold four lanes of traffic and replace the existing 50-year-old structures which only have space for two.

The congestion at junction 10 was identified as one of the main transport issues facing the region in the West Midlands Strategic Transport Plan.

As well as work on the junction itself, the westbound carriageway of the busy Black Country Route is being widened from two to three lanes from junction 10 to Marshlands Way.

Highways England Project Manager, Annie Hyett, said: “We know this is a busy junction and we would only close the motorway if absolutely necessary. Once complete, this work will tackle the congestion that has plagued drivers, businesses and local communities for some time.